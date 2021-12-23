Viewers of The Girl Before praise the show’s “brilliant ending” after a shocking twist leaves them begging for a second season.

After a shocking twist, fans of The Girl Before praise the show’s “brilliant ending” and demand a second season.

The Girl Before fans are already begging the BBC for a second season, despite the fact that the first season has only just ended.

The “shocking” twist in the finale of the BBC One thriller was praised by fans of the series.

The Girl Before, starring Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy from Eastenders, told the story of Jane, who was played by Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Jane is looking for a place to rent when she stumbles upon a “rental opportunity of a lifetime,” based on JP Delaney’s novel of the same name.

She is able to relocate to ‘One Folgate Street,’ a luxurious, minimalist residence.

However, she must follow a long list of rules set forth by her landlord, Edward, an “enigmatic architect” played by David Oyelowo.

Everything turns out to be far more complicated than it seemed at first.

Jane makes a startling discovery about the previous occupant, Emma (Plummer), a woman who looks eerily similar to Jane.

Jane wonders how much their lives overlap because of the striking similarities between them.

Edward had been suspected of murdering Jane by fans throughout the series, especially after it was revealed in the finale that he was responsible for the accident that killed his first wife and son.

However, as the season progressed, it became clear that Emma’s ex-boyfriend, Simon (Hardy), was concealing a dark secret.

Jane – who was also pregnant with Edward’s child – not only escaped Simon’s psychopathic clutches, but she also pulled the ultimate power move on Edward.

She left him at the medical clinic where he had taken her for an abortion and moved on with her new baby.

Jane advised Edward to seek therapy in order to ‘heal’ and’move on from his past,’ advice that he surprisingly followed.

While some viewers suspected Simon all along, others praised the finale’s multiple twists.

“‘The Girl Before’ has so many twists and turns.

That was a surprise ending.

One ecstatic fan said, “Compelling thriller.”

“(hashtag)TheGirlBefore was complete craziness,” another added.

“Wow, that ending!”

“I found (hashtag)TheGirlBefore compelling,” a third wrote.

When Simon brought the same bouquet for Jane that he’d previously left for the late Emma, alarm bells began to ring.”

On BBC iPlayer, you can watch every episode of The Girl Before.

