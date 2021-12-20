Viewers of The Witcher season 2 were left blushing as Yennefer stripped down to her underwear for steamy scenes.

THE Witcher is back for a second season, and fans are already blushing.

The Netflix show only recently returned, with Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg, respectively.

While the series’ muscular hunk Henry, 38, has us all enchanted with his icy blonde hair and massive arms, it’s the stunning actress Anya, 25, who has everyone talking.

Fans were gagging for the latest installment of the fantasy drama, which promised plenty of fighting, incredible creatures, and some raunchy moments, after a two-year wait for the latest installment of the series.

Season one had plenty of sex scenes, but fans are most excited about Yennefer’s topless shots this time around.

Fans have claimed that the boobs were a “deciding factor” in their decision to stream the show, with many taking to Twitter to express their feelings.

“If people are still on the fence about The Witcher on Netflix, it has boobs in it,” one fan joked.

“The Witcher and Yennifer’s boobs have returned!!” wrote another.

“I’m watching s2 of The Witcher and dang it I forgot about the whole load of boobs and asses please help,” one viewer said.

Another fan tweeted, “the witcher season 2 episode 3: can’t stop looking at yennefer’s boobs, respectfully,” highlighting the importance of watching episode three.

Fans have reacted negatively to Yennefer’s nudity, with some calling the imbalance in Anya and Henry’s nudity scenes “sexist.”

“The Witcher is sexist! Saw naked boobs but no naked Henry Cavill butt,” one fan wondered.

Just a thought”

“Rewatching the Witcher before the second season comes out and I’m so confused about the amount of boobs this show has…,” one fan wrote.

“Like, why did Yennefer have to be so naked all the time when it wasn’t even related to the plot?”