Viewers of ‘This Is Us’ think the ‘awkward’ Pearson family suffers from ‘Main Character Syndrome,’ and that they should stop doing this one annoying habit.

Viewers of ‘This Is Us’ believe the ‘awkward’ Pearson family suffers from ‘Main Character Syndrome,’ and that they need to stop doing this one annoying habit.

While there are many reasons to love the Pearson family from NBC’s This Is Us, a new Reddit thread reveals that there are even more reasons to dislike some of their most annoying habits.

The ultra-close clan has a trove of secrets that no one outside their inner circle knows about.

However, when an outsider enters the family, they are easily overwhelmed by the group’s “main character syndrome.” Most importantly, This Is Us viewers want the Pearson family to stop this one annoying habit that seems to overshadow some of their most dramatic storylines.

If there’s one thing that the Pearsons are good at, it’s keeping secrets.

Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) teen marriage to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) drinking problem, and claiming his younger brother Nicky (Griffin Dunne) was dead when he was very much alive are just a few examples.

Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Tess’s (Eris Baker) true sexuality, and Kevin’s alcoholism were among the other secrets revealed.

Perhaps the most important revelation was Rebecca’s knowledge of Randall’s (Sterling K Brown) birth father, Wiliam (Ron Chepas Jones), throughout his life.

Outsiders like Toby (Chris Sullivan), Madison (Caitlin Thompson), and Miguel (Jon Huertas) had kept their secrets but quickly learned to play along when it came to the Pearsons’ perplexing past.

Fans debated the many awkward interactions the main characters have had throughout the years in a Reddit thread titled “Why does this family dump all their emotions on strangers?”

They also agree that for the rest of Season 6, the Pearsons should stop doing this one thing.

“I love the show, but it’s strange, slightly amusing, and unrealistic how everyone goes into a monologue about their problems with complete strangers just because they’re nearby.”

They must stop doing so.

“I don’t know what I’d do if someone did that to me,” one Reddit user wondered.

“I adore the emotional rollercoaster they take us on, even when it’s exaggerated and ridiculous at times.”

Having said that, I would relocate if these people were my neighbors.

“I can’t imagine the drama that knowing this family would bring,” a second commenter wrote.

“It’s the main character syndrome.”

They’re all awkward and enjoy being the center of attention.

“By force,” wrote a third admirer.

“You could adopt them and bring them home to your family, or you could sleep with them…

