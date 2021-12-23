Viewers of Wheel of Fortune are outraged after a contestant loses a new Audi because she stuttered while answering a question.

Viewers on Wheel of Fortune are outraged after a contestant loses a new Audi because she stuttered while answering a question.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE viewers were outraged after a contestant was disqualified from winning a brand new Audi Q3 because she stutters while solving the puzzle.

On Tuesday night’s show, Charlene Rubush made it to the Bonus Round with a bankroll of (dollar)16,500.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, she appeared to have solved the “What Are You Doing?” puzzle and was on her way to winning a brand new car.

She said “choosing the right card” at first, which was incorrect, before correctly guessing “choosing the right word.”

Charlene answered before the buzzer sounded, but she paused too long between the four words of her correct response.

The contestant had to say the words “continuously” to win the prize, according to the game show’s judges.

Fans were furious that Charlene didn’t get the car.

“Come on Wheel of Fortune, the woman literally chose the right word,” poker player and former Jeopardy! contestant Alex Jacob said.

“Hand the car over to her.”

“This is bulls**t,” one Twitter user simply stated.

Another inquired if Audi could provide Charlene with the car she had been denied.

“I am no longer a’wheel watcher’ as a result of this,” the enraged fan declared.

“Wheel of Fortune, you just lost a viewer,” a third complained.

I’m not going to watch the show again because I’m ‘choosing the right word.’

“I’m finished.”

I agree with her.

She is deserving of the Audi.

That rule is the silliest thing I’ve ever heard.

Before the timer ran out, she had it perfect.”

Charlene may not have won the Audi, but she did walk away with (dollar)16,500 and a vacation.

The first episode of Wheel of Fortune aired in January 1975 in the United States, and the 39th season premiered in September of this year.

Pat Sajak, a TV personality and game show host, has hosted the show since 1981.

Sajak surpassed Bob Barker, the host of the Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007, as the longest-running game show host.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.