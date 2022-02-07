Viewers on the Antiques Roadshow were sickened by scenes on the show where an expert drank urine mixed with human hair.

In revolting scenes, viewers of Antiques Roadshow were sickened as an expert drank urine mixed with human hair.

VIEWERS OF THE ANTIQUES ROADSHOW were disgusted after an expert drank urine mixed with human hair in revolting scenes.

A repeat episode of the BBC show What Happened Next? aired on Sunday night, and expert Andy McConnell was presented with an 1800s bottle at one point.

Andy was intrigued to discover that the bottle still contained some liquid, so he decided to pierce the cork with a syringe.

After discovering it buried in the threshold of his house, owner John brought the mystery tipple to the roadshow in Trelissick, Cornwall, in 2016.

Despite remarking beforehand, “It’s very brown,” even he was taken aback when expert Andy tasted some of the filthy liquid.

“I believe it’s port – port or red wine… or it’s full of rusty old nails and that’s rust,” he said, clearly repulsed by the taste.

Andy was correct, as host Fiona Bruce revealed during the episode that the bottle was filled with human urine as well as other unsavory items like a human hair.

The disgusting concoction was put into the house’s threshold as a way of warding off witches, much to the expert’s embarrassment.

“Inside were these brass pins, all of these dating from the late 1840s, and the liquid – urine, a tiny bit of alcohol, and one human hair,” Fiona explained as she held out her hand to Andy.

“And an ostracod, a mysterious little creature that looks like a cockle.

So this was a witches bottle, not a bottle of port or wine.

“It was buried in the house’s threshold as a talisman against witchcraft, curses, and misfortune.”

So you’re glad you gave it a shot?”

“It was too much of a good opportunity to miss,” Andy said, smiling as he received the news.

Viewers, on the other hand, were horrified, with one tweeting, “The look on Glassman’s mush when Fiona told him the contents of that witch’s bottle was priceless.”

“Glassman using the bogs shortly after his wine tasting!!” wrote another, alongside a gif of someone being sick.

(4)

However, a later episode of What Happened Next revealed that it was actually mixed with urine, human hair, and rusted nails.

a)

Andy admitted that he couldn’t help himself and had to give it a shot.

The BBC iPlayer has a copy of Antiques Roadshow.