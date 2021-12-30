Vin Diesel accuses Dwayne Johnson of “manipulation” over his decision to join Fast and Furious 10

Even after Vin Diesel publicly asked him to return as Luke Hobbs, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stated that he is “completely done” with the Fast and Furious franchise.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t expected to return to the Fast and Furious franchise.

In a new CNN interview published on Wednesday, Dec.

Despite Vin Diesel’s public plea in November, the 29-year-old Young Rock actor stated unequivocally that he has no interest in reprising his role as Luke Hobbs.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast & Furious 10,” Diesel wrote on Instagram last month, for those who haven’t been following the saga.

In my house, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne, as you are aware.

There isn’t a holiday that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come to say goodbye.

“You have a legacy to leave.”

Diesel went on to refer to their late co-star Paul Walker by his nickname, Pablo.

“I promised you a long time ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo.

“But you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play!” he added.

No one else can play Hobbs.

I hope you rise to the challenge and achieve your goals.”

Despite the fact that fans of the franchise were ecstatic to see Diesel’s Instagram post, Dwayne said he was “very surprised” to see it shared in the first place.

“I told Vin directly—and privately—that I would not be returning to the franchise this past June, when we actually connected not over social media,” Johnson explained.

“I was firm but friendly in my words, saying that I would always support the cast and root for the franchise’s success, but that there was no way I would return.”

Johnson went on to say that he informed Universal Pictures of his decision, and that “everyone was very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Johnson called Diesel’s post an “example of his manipulation,” saying, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post,…

