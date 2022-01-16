Vin Diesel is accused of’manipulation’ by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson over the ‘Fast and Furious’ post by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Vin Diesel Accuses Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson of ‘Manipulation’ Over ‘Fast and Furious’ Post Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Accuses Vin Diesel of ‘Manipulation’ Over ‘Fast and Furious’ Post

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel have been feuding for years, and it doesn’t appear that the feud will end anytime soon.

Johnson recently replied to Diesel’s Instagram post begging him to return to the Fast and Furious franchise.

Here’s what Diesel said, along with Johnson’s response and how fans reacted.

On November 1st,

Vin Diesel publicly pleaded with Dwayne Johnson to appear in the next Fast and Furious film on July 7, 2021, in an emotional Instagram message.

Diesel captioned a photo of himself and Johnson facing each other with, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come.”

“The world waits for the conclusion of Fast & Furious 10.”

Johnson is like a member of Diesel’s family, he continued.

“As you know, my children in my house refer to you as Uncle Dwayne,” he wrote.

“There isn’t a holiday that they and you don’t send well wishes… but now is the time.

“Legacy is on the way.”

He pleaded with Johnson to return to the hit film series.

He wrote, “I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo,” referring to the late Paul Walker.

“I swore that in the finale, we would achieve and manifest the best Fast, which is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not abandon the franchise, you have a vital role to play.”

No one else is capable of playing Hobbs.

I hope you rise to the challenge and achieve your goals.”

Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) retweeted one of his own posts.

Diesel’s post prompted Johnson to respond in a December post.

CNN interview on March 30, 2021

“Vin’s recent post caught me off guard,” Johnson explained.

“I told Vin directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise this past June, when we met in person rather than over social media.”

Johnson also stated that when he informed Diesel that he would not be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise, he thought he was being clear.

“I said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance I would return,” he said.

“I also spoke privately with my Universal partners, all of them…”

