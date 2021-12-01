Vin Diesel Pays Emotional Tribut to Meadow Walker by Revealing the Role His Daughter Played in Her Wedding.

Vin Diesel reflected on Paul Walker’s lasting legacy and revealed details about his own daughter’s special bond with Meadow Walker, his late co-star’s daughter.

Paul Walker may be no longer with us, but he will never be forgotten.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Vin Diesel joined the rest of the Fast and Furious family in paying tribute to the late actor.

Paul died in a car accident eight years ago, at the age of thirty.

Vin took to Instagram to reflect on Walker’s influence on his family, recalling the time they were filming Fast and Furious 4 and the advice Paul gave him at a critical juncture in his life.

“I told you I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital after work,” she said.

“I’ll never forget what you said,” Vin said.

“You mentioned that many tough guys will tell you to wait outside the delivery room, but that is incorrect.

It will be the best day of your life if you go in there and cut the umbilical cord.

“Of course, you were speaking from experience, having already had your own angel,” he continued.

Meadow, Paul’s daughter, asked Vin to walk her down the aisle when she married Louis Thornton-Allen in October.

“Life’s tragedies always follow life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith,” Vin said, referring to Meadow’s wedding.

“The same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor is the same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice,” he continued.

“How could I have known that back on the set of Fast and Furious in 2008… but perhaps you did.”

Meadow, 23, stood next to Vin’s 13-year-old daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, in her wedding gown.

“Love love love you,” Meadow wrote on the actor’s Instagram post.

“As well as my family and sister.”

“We have to continue to love and protect our angels at all costs!” Tyrese Gibson added.

Meadow also remembered her father, who died in November.

“I love and miss you endlessly,” she wrote at 30, “and I celebrate your life, your love today and every day.”

“And you, my best friend,” he adds.

