Vin Diesel’s Daughter Requested This A-List Celeb for Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious fans have Vin Diesels daughter to thank for Cardi B‘s cameo in F9.

On Monday, the actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that it was his 4-year-old daughter Pauline, who he named after his late Fast & Furious co-star and longtime friend Paul Walker, that suggested the “Bodak Yellow” rapper be in the highly anticipated sequel.

“My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it,” Vin told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I said, ‘That’s a great idea’ as she’s listening to ‘I Like It…'”

After sharing that he pitched the writers the idea, Jimmy asked if there had been any other A-list celebrities that asked Vin to be in the upcoming film, to which he responded, “Strange enough—20 years ago, you wouldn’t have thought this—but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be a part of the film. It’s bizarre.”

For the latest installment, Vin shared that he was thrilled to work with new cast mates include John Cena and Helen Mirren, as well as Fast & Furious veteran Charlize Theron. But he assured the late night host that there are still some casting surprises in store.

“I may give away a little too much if I—yeah, because there are some secrets that have to be kept to the vest for the audience because I belong to them,” he joked.

Still on the topic of his daughter’s crazy requests, the Bloodshot star recalled the star-studded birthday wish she had for her 4th birthday party. “Last year, she wanted Post Malone and Swae Lee to perform,” Vin said. “I don’t know what she’ll ask for this year. But she—when I said who do you want to come to your party: ‘Oh, I don’t know. My friends, like uncle Ludacris.’ So that’s it.”

“But what’s sweet about that is his daughter, Cadence, 4, and my daughter, they were first friends together, so that’s kind of cute,” he continued. “So, when you see them playing together, you’re just like, ‘Aw.'”

See which other stars make an appearance in F9 when it hits theaters on May 22.