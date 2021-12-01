Vin Diesel’s Fondest Memories With Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow

Over the Years, Vin Diesel’s Sweetest Moments with Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow

Even before Paul Walker’s death in 2013, Vin Diesel and goddaughter Meadow Walker had a close bond, and they’ve remained a close pair since then.

When they both appeared in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, Diesel and Paul formed a friendship.

Before Paul was killed in a single-vehicle car crash at the age of 40, the men went on to play BFFs Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner in four more Fast and Furious films.

The She’s All That star made his final appearance in the franchise in 2015’s Furious 7, which was still in the works when he died.

Diesel, on the other hand, is still a big part of the Fast family, hinting in June 2021 that Meadow might make a cameo in Fast 10, which will be released in 2023.

In Paul’s absence, the xXx actor has stepped in as a father figure for Meadow, whom he has known since she was a small child.

Meadow’s inner circle has expanded to include his partner, Paloma Jiménez, and their three children, Hania, Vincent, and Pauline (named after Paul).

In June 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “[Meadow] counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too.”

With the help of Diesel and other close family friends, the model, who was only 15 when her father died, has continued to honor his memory.

“Meadow is incredibly proud of her father and goes out of her way to respond to people who write letters to him or express their admiration for his work,” the source continued.

“She pays tribute to him on social media, keeps in touch with the people who were important in his life, and follows his advice while he was still alive.”

Meadow even “takes good care” of Diesel, according to Extra in June 2021.

Meadow and her father’s legacy within the racing franchise are “very protective” of Meadow, according to the Bloodshot star.

“The entire premise of the Fast and Furious franchise is that brotherhood can be created through.

