Vince Masuka to Appear in the Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Fans of Dexter: New Blood have been wondering if they’ll ever see Vince Masuka again.

The popular crime drama series returned to Showtime in November with a 10-episode limited series, following Dexter Morgan to the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, where he’s been hiding as Jim Lindsay for the past few years, but without Masuka, who famously worked with Dexter at the Miami Metro Police Department before faking his death and fleeing the state.

Is there any chance Vince Masuka will appear in the Dexter: New Blood finale?

Since the events of the Dexter series finale, Dexter has kept a low profile.

He works a regular job, dates the local police chief, and has the voice of his deceased sister Debra Morgan guiding him.

But when Harrison Morgan, the son he abandoned before going on the run, returns, his past comes back to haunt him.

Dexter commits his first murder in almost a decade, as he struggles to maintain his routine.

Matt Caldwell, the son of one of Iron Lake’s most powerful residents — and a serial killer — is his latest victim.

Angela Bishop, Dexter’s girlfriend, meets Angel Batista during her investigation, and he tells her things that cause her to question Dexter.

She eventually comes to believe that Dexter is not only the killer of Matt, but also the real Bay Harbour Butcher.

Angela is in danger, but not because of Dexter, according to ‘Dexter: New Blood’ fans.

After CS Lee, who played Masuka, shared a cryptic Instagram post about the show in August 2020 — months before the revival was announced — fans assumed he would appear in it.

Lee, on the other hand, shot down the rumors, claiming that the post meant “nothing specific.”

“As far as I know, no one from [the]og cast has returned,” he said in another Reddit comment.

“I’m not involved,” she says, “but they could certainly put us in.”

He also added, “(hashtag)whereismasuka.”

According to TV Insider, “someone else from Dexter’s past” will appear in the finale, with showrunner Clyde Phillips stating that it will be “a big story point,” though he did not elaborate.

That person’s identity is still unknown, but Lee insists it isn’t him.

The cast and crew have mostly kept quiet about the finale, but Phillips promised it would be shocking.

“It’ll… it’ll be… it’ll be… it’ll be… it’

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.