Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, who is he?

Vince Neil, the frontman of the rock band Mötley Crüe, is known for hits such as Dr Feelgood and Kickstart My Heart.

The long-awaited Mötley Crüe tour has been rescheduled for 2022.

Vince Neil, 60, is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band.

Vince Neil Wharton was born in Hollywood, California.

In 1981, he was discovered while performing with his band Rock Candy and joined Mötley Crüe.

Neil left the band after more than ten years because his drinking habits caused him to miss band rehearsals and affect his performances.

Before rejoining the band in 1997, Neil had released his own music as a solo artist.

Neil Jason Wharton, 43, Elizabeth Ashley Wharton, 38, and Skylar Lynnae Neil, four, are Neil’s three children.

Neil Jason Wharton, the frontman of the band Rock-n-Roll Junkies, followed in his father’s footsteps in music.

Elizabeth Ashley Wharton is a bassist for Loomis and the Lust, a California pop-rock band founded in 2008 and in which her husband also plays.

Skylar Lynnae Neil died of a cancerous tumor in her abdomen when she was four years old.

Throughout his life, Neil has been married four times.

Neil, his first child, was born on October 3, 1978, to a girlfriend named Tami.

Neil married Beth Lynn, his first wife, in 1981, and they had their daughter Elizabeth in 1983.

In 1985, the couple divorced.

In April 1987, Neil married Sharise Ruddell for the second time.

Skylar was born to the couple in 1991, but they divorced in 1993.

Heidi Mark, an actress and former Playboy Playmate, married him in the year 2000.

In 2001, they divorced.

Neil married his fourth wife, Lia Gerardini, in 2005, but the couple divorced in 2010.

Bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, lead guitarist Mick Mars, and lead singer Vince Neil are the founding members of Mötley Crüe.

John Corabi and Randy Castillo were among the other temporary members.

The band had planned a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison, but the shows were repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic.

On May 14, 2021, Mötley Crüe announced the bad news on Instagram, thanking their fans for “hanging in there” with them during their difficult time.

“To all of our devoted fans, we’d like to inform you that the tour has been postponed until 2022,” the statement reads.

“This is the only way to guarantee that we can play ALL of the dates for EVERYONE who has purchased tickets,” they explained.

“We appreciate your perseverance and can’t wait to see you again…

