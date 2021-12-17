Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Return in Hawkeye Is Officially Promoted by Marvel

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Return as Hawkeye Is Officially Promoted by Marvel

The secret is out: Wilson Fisk (Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio) is the “big guy” gunning for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Wednesday’s Hawkeye Episode 5, “Ronin.”

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) learns who put Clint in the crosshairs of vengeful black widow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in the penultimate episode of Hawkeye, “Ronin,” in the final moments of the episode.

Worse, Eleanor has been spotted with the Kingpin, the feared mob boss behind Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and her Tracksuit Mafia, who are seeking vengeance against the ninja scourge Ronin — Clint’s masked identity in Avengers: Endgame.

In the months leading up to Clint and Kate’s showdown with Fisk and Eleanor in December,

The Twitter emoji (hashtag)Kingpin is being used to promote D’Onofrio’s return in the Hawkeye 22 season finale.

Below are all of the emojis that are currently available.

He’s arrived at long last.

This guy has been on my mind for a long time.

“With Vincent, he and his doubles would arrive under cloaks because no one could see them,” Bert of Hawkeye directing duo Bert and Bertie told Buzzfeed about keeping Kingpin’s rumored return a secret.

“We had to get them to set because we were filming things in public places.”

We realized how critical it was to keep it a secret, so we decided to smuggle them in wearing black cloaks.”

“Vincent and his doubles, too,” Bert added, “because once you see his double, you know it’s Kingpin.”

“Seeing how we keep the secrecy in this Marvel world was really fun.”

In Hawkeye Episode 6, where Clint and Kate confront the “big guy” the young archer had been warned about in previous episodes, the returning Daredevil star officially crosses over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“[Kate] doesn’t know much about [Kingpin], but she’s been warned.”

When she hears Clint say, ‘This is the guy I’ve been worried about the whole time,’ she knows everything she needs to know,'” Steinfeld said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Just that alone should be enough for her to come to her senses and figure out how to deal with the situation.”

If it didn’t feel real before, it certainly does now…

Marvel Officially Promotes Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Return in Hawkeye