Vincente Fernandez, a legendary Mexican singer, passed away at the age of 81.

Vincente Fernandez, a well-known Mexican singer, has died at the age of 81.

Vincente Fernández died four months after collapsing and landing in an intensive care unit.

In a post on his official Instagram page, he made the announcement.

“It was an honor and a source of great pride to be able to share his illustrious musical career with everyone.”

“He gave his audience everything,” read the post, which was translated from his native tongue into English.

“Thank you for continuing to applaud and sing.”

According to People Magazine, on Aug.

Following a fall at his Guadalajara ranch on October 10, his family revealed that he was in “serious but stable” condition and on a ventilator.

His family continued to provide updates in the hopes that he would make a full recovery.

At the time, his son and fellow singer Alejandro Fernández wrote on Instagram, “Love you dad.”

Vicente and Gerardo Fernández are his other two children.

The late singer had a long and illustrious career that included success in both music and acting.

“Por Tu Maldito Amor,” “Volver Volver,” “Acá Entre Nos,” “Hermoso Cario,” and “Mujeres Divinas” were among his most popular singles, as were his covers of “El Rey” and “Camino de Guanajuato.”

He was born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and is known as El Dolo de México, or Mexican Idol.

He began his professional life as a street performer.

In 1966, he signed with CBS Records in Mexico.

Tacos al carbón, his first film, was released in 1971.

In addition, he appeared in films such as La Ley del Monte and Por Tu Maldito Amor.

Throughout his films, he used mariachi music as well as covers of old rancheras by singers like José Alfredo Jiménez and Javier Sols.

He was a forerunner in his field, penning some of the genre’s classics.

Fernández has four Grammy nominations and eight Latin Grammy nominations.

It wasn’t his first health scare, as he had fallen in August.

A lump was discovered in his liver in 2019.

He declined a liver transplant because he was concerned that the donor might be an “addict” or a “homosexual.”

During an appearance on the Mexican TV show De Primera Mano, he said, “They wanted to give me some other f—er’s liver, and I told them, ‘I’m not going to sleep with my wife with another man’s liver.'”

“I have no idea if he was gay or not.”

Vincente Fernandez, Legendary Mexican Singer, Dead at 81