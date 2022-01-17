Vinny Guadagnino of ‘Jersey Shore’ Once Said He Wouldn’t ‘Dumb Himself Down’ for the Show

Vinny Guadagnino knew going into his Jersey Shore audition that reality television doesn’t always have the best reputation.

The Staten Island native told producers “straight up” that he wouldn’t “dumb himself down” to be on the show.

This is why.

Guadagnino, like several other Jersey Shore roommates, has a college diploma.

Guadagnino attended SUNY New Paltz and The City University of New York’s College of Staten Island before auditioning for Jersey Shore.

He earned a 3.9 GPA, according to Us Magazine.

Guadagnino worked as a political aide for Democratic state assemblyman Michael Cusick during his college years (via Vulture).

During a Vulture interview in 2010, Guadagnino explained, “I straight-up told [MTV] when they picked me that I went to college.”

Guadagnino told producers he wasn’t willing to “dumb [himself]down” just to get screen time before he even knew how successful the show would be.

As Guadagnino explained, he “eloquently [described]how to party at the Jersey Shore” during his interview. Guadagnino said he’s comfortable with both sides of himself, the college-educated side and the partying side.

Guadagnino’s education may surprise some Jersey Shore fans.

However, this is due to the fact that it was never addressed in the original series.

“[Jersey Shore] isn’t really about showcasing where we went to college, or law, or politics,” he explained to Vulture.

“We don’t have a television, radio, or cell phones.”

We hardly ever discuss current events.

It’s not that we’re not forced to discuss politics; it’s just that we’re trapped in this cocoon.

I couldn’t talk about politics even if I wanted to.

All that matters is that you have a good time.”

Even if they wanted to talk about it in the early seasons, there wasn’t enough time.

“There’s so much drama that we wouldn’t have time to sit around and talk about religion in that hour.”

Guadagnino was considering law school after studying political science in college.

He said at the time, “I was studying for my LSATs and hooking that up.”

In the end, he didn’t go to law school because his grades were “nowhere near” what they needed to get into Harvard or Yale, his dream schools.

