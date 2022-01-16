Vinny Guadagnino of ‘Jersey Shore’ Once Said He’d ‘Give Up His Reality Career’

Vinny Guadagnino of the ‘Jersey Shore’ once said he’d ‘give up his reality career’ if he could.

Vinny Guadagnino has made no statements about leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation or pursuing a career outside of reality television. However, Guadagnino would have considered a different career path if his LSAT scores had been a little higher in 2010, before Jersey Shore became the success it is today.

Guadagnino was in college when he auditioned for Jersey Shore.

He earned a 3.9 GPA from CUNY’s (City University of New York) College of Staten Island (via Us Magazine).

The future reality star served as a political aide to Democratic state assemblyman Michael Cusick during his college years.

Guadagnino considered going to law school after college.

In 2010, he told Vulture, “I did political science and was going to law school, so I was studying for my LSATs and hooking that up.”

However, Guadagnino’s career path was drastically altered after he auditioned for Jersey Shore.

He’s now a reality star, a stripper for Chippendale’s, and a published author.

Guadagnino admitted in a 2010 interview with Vulture that if his LSAT scores had gotten him into Harvard or Yale, he might have “given up on the reality-TV career,” as Jersey Shore was just getting started at the time.

Guadagnino was still a kid from Staten Island, unsure of the show’s future or his celebrity status.

Guadagnino didn’t go to law school in the end.

His grades were “nowhere near” what he needed to get into Harvard or Yale, he explained.

Despite his desire to study law, Guadagnino admitted he had no intention of becoming a lawyer.

“I didn’t really know what lawyers did when I wanted to go to law school,” he explained.

“I didn’t want to be a lawyer,” she said, “but I needed the degree.”

“I think having a law degree is very prestigious,” he added.

“You can pursue a career in politics, the FBI, or Wall Street.”

That is something I would never rule out.

But I have no desire to practice law.

Now that I have a lawyer, I’ve seen what he does and it’s not for me.”

Since the premiere of Jersey Shore in 2010, Guadagnino has launched the I-HAV (I Have A Vision) clothing line and published his first book.

Control The Crazy: My Plan To Stop Stressing, which he co-wrote in 2012,…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.