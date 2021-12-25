Vinny Guadagnino’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Moments That Fans Still Talk About

Fans of the ‘Jersey Shore’ still talk about Vinny Guadagnino’s moments.

The youngest of the Jersey Shore roommates is Vinny Guadagnino.

Fans of the MTV reality show have watched Guadagnino grow over the last ten years.

Nonetheless, Guadagnino’s fans will remember a few Jersey Shore moments.

From the first seasons of Jersey Shore, here are some of “Keto Guido’s” most memorable moments.

It wasn’t all business when I worked at Danny Merk’s Shore Store.

Guadagnino sat down to have his boss pierce his ears in one episode of Jersey Shore.

Pauly DelVecchio, already pierced, exclaimed, “My boy is turning into a man!”

Merk wiped his ear with alcohol before piercing Guadagnino, who winced in pain.

Guadagnino admitted to the cameras, “I’m not gonna lie, I’m being a little b**** about it.”

Guadagnino eventually gets the piercing and claims he “took it like a G.”

Guadagnino isn’t the only Jersey Shore star who has a thing for his roommates.

His hookups, on the other hand, were some of the most memorable.

Guadagnino met Angelina Pivarnick in Miami while inebriated.

“Yo listen, me and Angelina need some privacy bro,” he explained to DelVecchio, who attempted to stop the hookup in the middle of it.

Despite the fact that Pivarnick was dubbed the “Staten Island Dump,” they got together.

Guadagnino later dated Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in Jersey Shore Season 3.

After revealing her feelings for Guadagnino, “Snooki” took offense to Guadagnino’s hookups with other girls in the house.

All of this happened around the same time that Polizzi’s now-husband Jionni LaValle entered her life.

Pivarnick left the first season of Jersey Shore early, leaving the cast to bond without her.

Pivarnick was an outcast in the house when they all returned for Season 2.

At one point, every roommate, including Guadagnino, was against Pivarnick.

During an argument with Pivarnick, he tells him, “You’re f****** shady with your truck driver f****** mouth.” After Pivarnick continued yelling at Guadagnino, he said, “All right Kim Kardashian — you’re more like the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island you ugly b****.”

Guadagnino decided to leave the shore house in season 5 to focus on his mental health.

Guadagnino says, “I’m maturing and I’m not afraid to talk about my anxiety.”

