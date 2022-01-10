Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel are three of Ben Affleck’s children.

The Best Fatherhood Quotes From Ben Affleck While Raising Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

Ben Affleck has shared rare glimpses of his relationship with his and Jennifer Garner’s three children over the years.

In December 2005, six months after marrying in France, the actor and the Alias alum welcomed daughter Violet.

Before calling it quits in 2015, the couple welcomed daughter Seraphina and son Samuel in January 2009 and February 2012.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce after much thought and careful consideration,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time.

“We move forward with love and friendship for one another, as well as a commitment to coparenting our children, whose privacy we request be respected during this trying time.”

This will be our only response to this personal, family matter.

“We appreciate your patience.”

The former couple, who divorced in October 2018, are now coparenting their three children, a “work in progress.”

“Things come up between them, but… they stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020.

They aspire to be the best parents possible for their children.

If they disagree, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it affect their relationship.

They always put on a cheerful face for the children and prioritize their well-being.”

Another insider added three months later that the twosome have “worked hard to get to a good place” with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel’s upbringing.

Since their split, Affleck and Garner have written heartfelt tributes to one another, with the Golden Globe winner wishing the 13 Going on 30 star a happy Mother’s Day on Instagram in May 2021.

At the time, the Oscar winner gushed, “So happy to share these kids with you.”

“The luckiest parents on the planet.”

Thank you for everything you do.”

Garner had previously stated on Instagram that her daughters and son were “lucky” to have Affleck in their lives, adding, “[I’m glad they] have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them.”

