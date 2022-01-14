‘Virgin River’: A Speculative Theory Suggestions Brie Shot Jack

Brie May Have Shot Jack in ‘Virgin River,’ According to a Rumor

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to a small town from Los Angeles in Netflix’s drama series Virgin River.

She falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar, as she begins to turn over a new leaf.

But theirs isn’t a typical fairytale romance.

Jack and his ex-girlfriend Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) are expecting twins, and Virgin River has a lot of drama for a small town.

Jack is shot at his bar at one point.

According to a new theory, Jack’s sister Brie (Zibby Allen) may have been the one to pull the trigger.

Did Brady shoot Jack in ‘Virgin River’?

Jack was shot in the stomach at his bar at the end of season 2 when he was shot.

Mel discovered him bleeding on the ground not long after, and he was thankfully unharmed.

He did, however, try to remember who shot him throughout Season 3.

Though he remembered seeing Brady at some point, he couldn’t recall anything else.

Brady was arrested for shooting Jack by Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini) at the end of season 3.

Even though Brady and Jack are no longer friends, it seems unlikely that the former Marine would do such a thing.

Mike and Brady aren’t exactly friends, and Mike is clearly hiding something dark from those around him, as fans are well aware.

Some speculate that it stems from his time in Afghanistan.

Why Are So Many Characters from Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From ‘Virgin River’?

Despite the fact that Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) has been arrested for shooting Jack, there is a crazy fan theory circulating that Brie is the real shooter.

Brie arrived in town at the beginning of season three, as we all know.

She was looking for her older brother, but it was later discovered that she was also fleeing a horrifying relationship and an assault.

Fans, on the other hand, believe she was also involved in Jack’s shooting.

Fans believe Brie went to the bar after Jack and Brady’s altercation in the hopes of surprising her brother, according to Express.

They believe Jack inadvertently startled her, and she responded by shooting him with the gun she was carrying for protection.

Because it was so dark, Jack had no idea his sister had shot him by accident.

While this theory is intriguing, we doubt Brie would go along with it…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.