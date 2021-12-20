Vote for the Celeb Couples You Can’t Stop Thinking About in 2021!

Vote for the Celebrity Couples You Can’t Stop Thinking About for the Year 2021.

Share your thoughts on 2021’s biggest romances. Double-tapping every photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? Mourning the end of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes but here for the breakup music?

Okay, we’ll admit it: in the race for years we’d like to forget, 2021 has been neck and neck with 2020 at times.

However, there have been a few bright spots among the social distancing, homeschooling, and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic.

Britney Spears was set free, the Friends were reunited, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us rewatching the “Jenny From the Block” video frame by frame.

So, dear reader, before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll to 2022 in our phone), E! News wants to hear from you.

What were the headlines that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? What were the moments that brightened up even the most mundane of weeks? We invite you to make your voice heard by voting for the issues that mattered most to you through the end of December.

(At least in celebrity land.) Let’s send 2021 off in style—and then perhaps lock the door.

We continue our 2021 in Review series by delving into all things romance, with the help of vaccinations, weddings and new romances becoming a thing again.

Basically, there was a lot of love going on, and we know you have feelings.

You’ll be able to vote in four polls on which major celebrity breakup made you want to give up on dating and which new pairing made you believe in love again.

Plus, we know you’re thinking about all the left-handed gear Hollywood’s newly wed set is flaunting.

But don’t wait—the polls will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, so you only have three days to participate.

Wednesday, December 1st, at 8:00 a.m. PST

The next day, a brand new set was released.

On Monday, December 1st, be sure to return.

We’ll announce the results on July 27!

