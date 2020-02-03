Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Talk about it being the hottest night in music!

Last night, the 2020 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, honoring the best and brightest in music.

With awards going to artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator, it was an event full of huge wins, not to mention performances like the Nipsey Hussle tribute and Lil Nas X and BTS collaboration we never knew we needed.

Before all that excitement unfolded though, our attention was fully on the red carpet, where plenty of the celebrities brought their A-game.

Now, it’s up to you to determine which star was best dressed of the night!

We saw the ladies own the night in black ensembles, such as Lauren London stunning in a black suit and Camila Cabellodazzling in an Atelier Versace gown that she paired with a silver choker.

There were also plenty of colors, however, that brightened up the carpet, like Chrissy Teigen‘s orange dress with dramatic shoulder details. Nearby, Rosalía was heating up the carpet in a red leather number by Alexander Wang.

A few other stars chose a regal look, with Gwen Stefanichanneling a sweet energy in her Dolce & Gabbana embellished dress and Ariana Grandelooking like a true Disney princess in a Cinderella-like tiered ball gown.

Lizzo also looked like 100% that chick in a stunning, strapless white gown paired with a fluffy shrug.

The fun wasn’t just for the ladies, though, with Shawn Mendesturning heads in a red suit. Meanwhile, red carpet champion Billy Porter gave us a little disco in a fringed jumpsuit with a matching hat.

Everyone looked great, but only one can be the winner!

Check out the looks below and then sound off on which celeb’s fashion was your fave!