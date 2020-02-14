Vote For Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Oscars

And that’s a wrap on awards season!

Last night at the 2020 Oscars, we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, directing, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind few months of award ceremonies.

It was an evening full of great moments and surprises (Bong Joon-ho winning four Oscars! Taika Waititi winning an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hiding that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) and it all kicked off with an amazing red carpet.

The ladies truly brought it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.

A few of the women literally glistened on the carpet, such as when Sandra Oh dazzled in a rose gold gown or when Janelle Monáeblinded us with a dress embellished with 170,000 crystals.

We also saw some of the stars turn heads in rich hues, like Mindy Kaling‘s canary yellow dress or Florence Pugh‘s tiered teal number that perfectly matched her heels.

On the other end, some of the celebrities wowed us with muted or pastel palettes, like Scarlett Johansson‘s champagne look by Oscar de la Renta or Regina King‘s perfectly pink ensemble by Versace.

The classic black and white outfits also rocked the carpet, too.

Cynthia Erivo‘s white gown was a gorgeous piece with unique cutouts and a daring slit that showed off her Stuart Weitzman platforms.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman rocked a regal black Dior dress that she paired with a cape embroidered with the names of some of the female directors who were ignored by the Academy’s nominations this year.

All of the artists looked amazing, but we want to know which look was your favorite!

Take a peek below at all of the amazing fashion and then sound off in our poll of which star rocked the red carpet the most.