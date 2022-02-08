Vote Now: Is Shanae Ankney the Best Bachelor Villain to Date?

Vote Now: Is Shanae Ankney the Best Bachelor Villain of All Time?

Shanae Ankney made it clear after all the drama that she’s “not sorry, hoes!” Could this Bachelor contestant be the best villain the franchise has seen so far?

Shanae Ankney is making waves on season 26 of The Bachelor, whether you love her or hate her.

Shanae proved once again that she’s a formidable force by persuading Bachelor Clayton Echard that she wasn’t the only source of drama among the women in the seventh episode of the ABC dating competition.

Shanae’s coworkers were upset about her behavior the night before, when she crashed a group date, accosted the other ladies, and threw a trophy into a pond.

Clayton was perplexed by all the drama and asked the group date participants to explain what happened while he was away.

The Bachelor had to pull Shanae aside and give her a talking to after what they shared painted her in a negative light.

He admitted to Shanae, “This has been extremely difficult for me.”

“I don’t want this to turn into a hostile environment,” she says.

Clayton then pressed Shanae to apologize, warning her that she’d be sent home if she didn’t.

After this one-on-one conversation, a teary-eyed Shanae expressed a genuine apology.

We say “seemed” because she admitted in a confessional that “apologizing to people I wasn’t sorry for” was the hardest thing she’d ever had to do in her life.

“I’m not sorry, hoes!” Shanae continued, “you mean a–holes!”

‘Fake it ’til you make it,’ as the saying goes.

Clayton was satisfied, and he gave the controversial contestant the night’s final rose.

“I just sent another bitch home,” Shanae exclaimed, overjoyed.

“I literally sent two girls home at the same time.”

“Who’s on my to-do list next?” says the narrator.

Shanae continued her antagonistic attitude as she and Genevieve joined Clayton for a two-on-one date, leaning into her villain role and warning the other contestants to “watch out.”

She said, “I’m confident,” with a no-holds-barred demeanor.

“I’m all set.”

Only time will tell whether she succeeds or is sent home.

While we wait for next week’s episode, think about everything above and decide if Shanae is one of…

