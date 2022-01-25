Vote Now on Whether Cassidy deserved to be sent home on The Bachelor!

Clayton Echard sent Cassidy Timbrooks home in the 24th episode of The Bachelor because she had a "friend with benefits" back home.

Cassidy Timbrooks was kicked out of the Bachelor pad.

Clayton Echard, the Bachelor’s leading man, confronted Cassidy, the 26-year-old executive assistant, over claims she had a “friend with benefits” waiting for her back home, in a particularly complicated sit-down because Clayton had already given Cassidy a rose following the group date from the previous episode.

“I haven’t had any relationship of any kind since the summer of 2019,” Cassidy initially denied being romantic with anyone.

Of course, this contradicted what Cassidy had told some of the housewives, as Clayton had mentioned.

“I had no interest in resuming that relationship because I knew it wasn’t going anywhere,” Cassidy said, referring to a conversation she had with a male friend prior to arriving at the mansion.

Despite the fact that Cassidy admitted to sleeping with this person a few times, she assured Clayton that she had only eyes for him.

Clayton’s trust had been broken, and he had revoked her rose and sent her packing, which was unfortunate for the Los Angeles resident.

For starters, the only footage of the conversation we saw was Cassidy admitting that a former fling called her before she left for the show.

Was she bragging about it? You bet she was.

But who doesn’t hear about their ex-lovers trying to make a comeback?

We are aware of this fact.

Not to mention, it’s a little hypocritical to assume that this woman has no options when she’s literally competing for Clayton’s attention with a group of women.

Who cares if she has a back-up plan?

The truth is that Cassidy’s “friend with benefits” claim wasn’t the only red flag, as many of the women accused him of being on the show for the wrong reasons and not playing fairly.

Kira told the other women, “I feel like some of this is a game for her.”

“It’s like a game she wants to win.”

Soon after, the other women join in, accusing Cassidy of only being there to gain followers.

