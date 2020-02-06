Vote: Who Should Win Lead Actress at the 2020 Oscars?

Can you believe it? The Oscars are almost here!

The 2020 Academy Awards are taking place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we can barely wait.

Between all of the A-list actors, writers, directors and more that are expected to be in attendance, we know it’ll be a night full of fashion, must-see moments and big wins.

In the meantime, we want to know who you’d like to see take home some of the night’s biggest prizes.

You’ve already sounded off that Brad Pitt should be taking home Supporting Actor award, Laura Dernought to pick up the trophy for Supporting Actress and that Joaquin Phoenix better get to add an Oscar statue to his growing collection of hardware he’s collected for his role in Joker.

Now, it’s time to take a look at the Lead Actress contenders!

If you grew up a Jo March fan while reading Little Women, Saoirse Ronan‘s turn in the iconic role may be who you’re partial to.

You also might be a fan of news-based dramas, in which case Charlize Theron‘s portrayal as Megyn Kellyin Bombshell may be your favorite.

Or, perhaps you love a good biopic, and seeing Cynthia Erivo play Harriet Tubman or Renée Zellweger channel Judy Garland were more your speed.

You could also be a huge Scarlett Johanssonfan and are thrilled to see her in not one but two Oscar nominations this year, including this category!

You really can’t go wrong with any choice.

Take look at the nominees again below and then sound off on who you’d like to see win!