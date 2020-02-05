Vote: Who Should Win Supporting Actress at the Oscars?

In less than two weeks, we’ll be glued to our screens to watch the 2020 Oscars!

On February 9, it will be one of Hollywood’s most star-studded nights when hundreds of celebrities descend onto the Dolby Theater to accept awards for acting, writing, directing and more.

This year, one of the most competitive categories is for the Supporting Actress award and we want to hear who you would love to see go home with an award!

You already voted that you’d love to see Brad Pitt scoop up a trophy for his Supporting Actor part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, it’s the ladies turn!

All of the contenders gave excellent performances, like Margot Robbie‘s distressing portrayal as a Fox News employee during the Roger Ailes reign or Laura Dern‘s role as a powerhouse divorce attorney.

Some of their characters helped unveil stories we may have forgotten, like Kathy Bates playing the real-life mother of Richard Jewell, a security guard who was falsely accused of domestic terrorism.

Others took a turn at classic tales, like Florence Pugh as the latest performer to take on Amy March in Little Women.

And others just made us cry, like Scarlett Johansson‘s part in the dark comedy Jojo Rabbit.

You really can’t go wrong with whoever you pick!

Review each of the nominees below and then sound off on who you’d like to see go home with the hardware.

