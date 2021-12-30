V’s MBTI Type Has Changed From Extrovert to Introvert BTS: V’s MBTI Type Has Changed From Extrovert to Introvert BTS: V’s MBTI Type Has Changed From Extrovert to Introvert BTS: V’s MBTI Type Has Changed From Extrovert to Introvert BTS

When it comes to BTS, everyone is interested in learning more about the members’ personal lives.

In-depth interviews with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were published by Vogue Korea on November 21.

V of BTS revealed in an interview with Vogue Korea that his MBTI type has changed, indicating that he is no longer an extrovert.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) questionnaire is a tool for assessing and assigning personality types to people.

Eight extrovert personality types begin with the letter E, and eight introvert personality types begin with the letter I.

V was initially assigned an extroverted personality type when he took the quiz years ago, but he recently revealed to Vogue Korea that his MBTI result had changed.

“My MBTI personality type’s first letter used to be E [for Extrovert], but it’s now I [for Introvert].”

“Didn’t they say there’s a huge difference between the two?” V wondered.

While some people find change to be unsettling, V believes that changing his MBTI result is simply a sign that he is maturing.

“I don’t think these changes are bad,” V told Vogue Korea, “because I’ve learned how to decide what’s right for me and what isn’t.”

“With the help of others, I was able to progress.”

There may be a lot of bumps in the road ahead of me, and I may feel pain at some point, but I’m not afraid.

The most important thing is how I handle myself in those situations.”

V has established himself as a singer-songwriter over the course of his career.

The BTS member has a number of solo songs out and is rumored to be working on his own mixtape.

“When something eats at me, I concentrate on it and try to overcome it.”

For instance, when I’m overcome with emotion, I write a song about it.

V told Vogue Korea, “When the song is finished, whether it’s a good song or not, the sense of accomplishment helps me get rid of any pain or suffering I’m going through.”

