‘Wait, am I done?’ says Scarlett Johansson of her recent Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scarlett Johansson, the star of Black Widow, is in top form.

However, the actor recently admitted that a new honor had caused her to reconsider.

To be clear, she spoke out about her American Cinematheque Award and expressed surprise at how quickly she’d gotten there.

Johansson had this to say about the occasion.

Scarlett Johansson’s career was honored by American Cinematheque on November 18, 2021.

She also made her first appearance on the red carpet in a long time.

In August of 2021, she gave birth to her first child with husband Colin Jost.

However, Johannson isn’t surprised by the achievement.

She told E! News at the event that she was unsure if the award meant her career was over.

“Wait, am I done? Is this over for me?” she joked as she accepted the award.

“I thought this was the end of something, but now I see it’s only the beginning, which is fine.”

That is unquestionably correct.

Johansson’s long and illustrious career seems to have reached its pinnacle.

She received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2019 film Marriage Story, in which she co-starred with Adam Driver.

She also starred in Jojo Rabbit the following year, for which she received another Oscar nomination.

Her personal life is also very happy.

She gave birth to her son Cosmo shortly after marrying Saturday Night Live star Jost during the premiere of Marvel’s iconic Black Widow.

“I have two wonderful children, and I think it’s really important for both of them to see their parents happy and fulfilled, doing work they enjoy, following their dreams, and being passionate about what they do,” Johansson told the website.

“I believe that has a lot of meaning for them.”

The Scarlett Johansson award comes after the conclusion of Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract.

By simultaneously releasing the film on streaming platform Disney(plus) and in theaters, the actor claimed that the studio shortchanged her by (dollar)50 million.

Johansson’s original contract was based on box office performance, so money she claimed she was owed was not included in pay-per-view sales of the film.

Disney accused Johansson of being “callous” in the face of the pandemic, while Johansson allies accused the studio of using “misogynist” rhetoric against her.

In late 2016, they reached an out-of-court settlement on undisclosed terms…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.