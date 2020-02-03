Wait, Why Didn’t FKA Twigs Sing During the Grammys Prince Tribute? Fans Sound Off On Her Silent Treatment

The 2020 Grammy Awards tribute to Princehad some fans scratching heads.

On Sunday night, Usherand FKA twigs took to the stage to honor the late icon—who passed away in 2016—with a rendition of some of his greatest songs, including “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry.”

The performance was partially to promote the upcoming Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince concert that includes artists like Beck, Common, John Legend and more, but left fans upset when Twigs never got to join Usher on the microphone.

During the performance, Twigs was seen gracefully dancing on a pole to the side of the “Yeah!” singer, and at one point even danced on the singer as the tribute came to an end.

However, she never herself joined on the mic and later tweeted, “of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x.”

Quickly, fans took to Twitter to express their confusion and outrage that Twigs was seemingly not a central part of the tribute.

“So, FKA twigs is being reduced to a Usher backup dancer right now?” one fan posed on Twitter.

“The audacity of featuring FKA Twigs in a Prince tribute and not having her sing,” another chimed in.

Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield added, “Imagine making the decision to not let FKA Twigs sing anything at all.”

Why the singer wasn’t included on the vocals is beyond us, especially since she was nominated earlier in the night for Best Music Video for her song “Cellophane.”

All we can say is that her voice would have been a welcome addition to honor His Royal Badness and that we hope someday, we get to hear her also cover one of the late icon’s amazing songs.