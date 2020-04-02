Wallace Roney, Jazz Trumpeter, dead at 59 of COVID-19 complications

Wallace Roney, an accomplished jazz trumpeter who studied and worked with Miles Davis and Art Blakey over a four-decade career, died this morning from the effects of COVID-19, reports NPR. He was admitted to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey last Wednesday, March 25. He was 59 years old.

Roney was born in Philadelphia on May 25, 1960. He started playing the trumpet when he was only five and joined the classic brass quintet Philadelphia Brass at the age of twelve, where he studied with Clark Terry. He spent his teenage years in Washington, DC, and attended high school at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and college at Howard University and Berklee College of Music in Boston.

He was greeted by the drummer in the Jazz Messengers Art Blakey – Terence Blanchard's successor on a trumpet chair that was once occupied by Wynton Marsalis – recorded several albums with Tony Williams for Blue Note in the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, and Roney also appeared with his idol Miles Davis, famous in 1991 on Montreux became a jazz festival and the experience was immortalized in film Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool.

He would win his only Grammy for 1994 A tribute to Miles, recorded with Williams and the other surviving members of the Miles Davis Quintet. During his career, he worked with many other artists, including Chick Corea, Pharoah Sanders, Ornette Coleman and the pianist Geri Allen, whom he married in 1995. He then released over 20 albums as a band leader – his latest, Blue dawn – blue nights, was released on HighNote last year.

Originally published on Pitchfork

“data-reactid =” 17 “> Originally published on Pitchfork