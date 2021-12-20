Walmart has these stylish faux-leather boots for just (dollar)35.

Walmart has these stylish faux-leather boots for only (dollar)35.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Fact: Every time we go into Walmart’s fashion section, we’re always pleasantly surprised.

We had no idea how many hidden gems there are, and it’s now one of our favorite places to shop online.

We always manage to score something major in the fashion department, and our most recent fierce find is no exception.

We’re talking about a pair of swoon-worthy boots we found on Scoop.

We were immediately drawn to these faux-leather beauties when we saw them.

You should be, too, because no one will believe you found a pair of boots this fashionable at Walmart.

Simply put, everyone’s mind will be blown.

At Walmart, you can get the Scoop Women’s Stove Pipe Knee High Croco Boots (originally (dollar)56) for just (dollar)35!

These tall knee-high boots are made from a crocodile-embossed faux-leather material, and we love the added texture this adds to the shoe.

They’re available in two colors: teal turquoise blue and dark burgundy brown.

Both are elegant and go well with a variety of styles.

If you prefer classic and timeless looks, the burgundy pair is for you; if you prefer more daring looks, the blue pair is for you!

These boots go all the way up to the knee and have a zip on the inside leg to make getting them on and off a breeze.

If you have larger calves and are concerned about the boot fitting your leg, use this measurement as a guide.

The heel is a little over three inches tall, so you’ll get a lot of extra height when you wear them!

At Walmart, you can get the Scoop Women’s Stove Pipe Knee High Croco Boots (originally (dollar)56) for only (dollar)35!

Leggings and jeans, as well as skirts and dresses, can all be worn with these boots.

You can dress them up or down for any occasion, including the office or other professional settings.

This pair of boots appears to be much more expensive than their (dollar)35 price tag.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Score These Stylish Faux-Leather Boots for Just (dollar)35 at Walmart