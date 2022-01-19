Walmart has this (dollar)200 designer faux-fur coat for only (dollar)40.

At Walmart, you can get a (dollar)200 designer faux-fur coat for only (dollar)40.

Question: Did you know Walmart had such a strong fashion department? We’ve recently discovered amazing pieces from legitimately cool labels — and even high-end designer brands! There are a lot of places to go if you want to shop designer on a budget, but we’d argue that Walmart offers the best value.

Check out this amazing faux-fur coat from Badgely Mishka, which we found on sale for only (dollar)40, a fraction of its original (dollar)200 price tag.

It’s almost unheard of to find this level of faux-fur luxury at this price point, but stick with Us.

We’ll show you how it’s done!

The Badgely Mischka Women’s Long Faux Fur Coat (originally (dollar)199) is on sale at Walmart for only (dollar)40!

In terms of both aesthetics and feel, faux-fur materials have advanced significantly.

They provide shoppers with a genuine fur experience without the non-vegan aspect or the exorbitant price tags.

That said, if you want a good faux fur, you’ll have to pay a lot of money, which is why we were so surprised to find this amazing jacket on sale for only (dollar)40! This is a fashion-girl-on-a-budget’s dream come true.

This jacket is made entirely of manmade materials, and customers can attest that it’s as soft and luxurious as it appears! It’s a mid-length coat with a fuzzy fur exterior that’s fully lined and easy to put on and take off.

It has large lapels on the neckline for added drama, and hidden hook closures on the front of the coat.

Black, baby pink, and chocolate brown are the three solid colors available for this jacket.

If you want to make an even bigger statement, this coat is also available in a snakeskin print, which comes in three colors: classic brown, blue, and grey.

