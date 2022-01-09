Walmart’s Best-Rated Winter Coats Look Like Luxury Finds, and They’re On Sale Now

Walmart’s Best-Rated Winter Coats Look Like Luxury Finds — On Sale Now

A winter coat is the season’s ultimate fashion statement.

It’s a must-have for chilly weather — we can’t imagine braving the elements without a layer of protection.

Because the majority of our outfit is hidden underneath, our outerwear takes center stage.

A stylish coat completes any look and adds a touch of edginess to our ensemble.

However, most winter coats are quite pricey, and we’d rather not blow our entire budget on puffers and parkas.

We’ll let you in on a little-known fact: Walmart has the most adorable coats on the market for a fraction of the price.

We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite finds, all of which are both affordable and adorable.

Bonus: All of these coats are currently on sale, so get yours before they’re gone! No one will believe you got these from Walmart, trust us.

This Tahari Down Puffer is a must-have for any fashionista.

This Tahari down coat, originally (dollar)300, is now (dollar)115! Featuring a fitted silhouette and an inner bib with a stand-up collar, this puffer is both insulated and elegant.

At Walmart, you can get the Tahari Casey Women’s Quilted Down Fitted Puffer Coat with Bib for only (dollar)115 (regularly (dollar)300).

Maxi Coat with Faux Fur Hood

This stylish maxi coat is a steal at (dollar)35! “This is the best coat I’ve ever had,” one customer exclaimed.

“Extremely soft and comfortable.

There are no gaps, and there is no wind in your ear.

This is fantastic!”

At Walmart, you can get the Big Chill Women’s Faux Memory Chevron Quilted Maxi Coat with Faux Fur Hood for only (dollar)35 (originally (dollar)50).

This Battery-Powered Heated Jacket

This water-resistant jacket has a heating system with adjustable settings, as well as a detachable hood and a USB port for charging portable devices.

This ultra-cool coat will keep you warm on the go!

At Walmart, you can get the ORORO Women’s Heated Jacket With Battery Pack and Detachable Hood (Slim Fit) for only (dollar)150 (originally (dollar)200).

The Faux-Fur Trim on This Long Puffer Can Be Removed

This sophisticated looks like luxury outerwear brands.

