Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Are Now Available — Save Up to 90%

Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Now Available — Save Up to 90%

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

On your mark, get set, go! Walmart has just released its Black Friday deals, and you’ll want to hurry if you want to take advantage of them.

Fortunately, you can avoid the craziness of in-person shopping by ordering your items online.

However, you must still be quick!

With major markdowns in jewelry, fashion, home, technology, beauty, holiday, and other categories, you’re sure to find something you’ve been looking for.

It’s also a great time to shop for holiday presents.

Let’s get started!

SuperJeweler Nearly 14ct Diamond Stud Earrings are 90% off!

Scorpio Sol Women’s Active Serena Pocket Leggings are 77% off!

Get a 22% discount on the 14 Karat Home Active Chair!

Tahari Casey Quilted Down Fitted Puffer Coat is 67% off!

Get a 50% discount on the ASUS Chromebook!

Eleanor Memory Foam Slippers from Dearfoams are 50% off!

Save 57% on the KingSo 7.5-foot Christmas Tree!

Bestgoods 30PCS Christmas Ornaments are now 33% off!

Save 56% on a Segmart LED Birch Christmas Tree!

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Lotion (Pack Of 3) is now 20% off!

The FitIndex Electric Foam Roller 4 is now 41% less expensive!

Get a 20% discount on the LEGO City Advent Calendar!

The Koolaburra UGG Terry Jogger is 71% off!

The GLiving Lighted Berry Beaded Garland is 50% off!

WeGuard 6pcs Christmas Wine Glasses Decoration is now 47% off!

Best Choice Products’ 9ft Garland is 30% off!

Get a 38% discount on the Intex 18″ Air Mattress!

Save 33% on the Sceptre 55′′ Class 4K UHD LED TV!

The MagicBrite Complete Teeth Whitening Kit is 81 percent off!

Take a 42% discount on the onn.

True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones With Charging Case!

Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender is now 29% off!

Get a 48% discount.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Now Available — Save Up to 90%