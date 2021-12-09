Walmart’s Favorite Holiday Gifts — Starting at (dollar)8

Our Favorite Walmart Holiday Gifts — Starting at (dollar)8

Even when we think we’ve completed our holiday shopping, there’s almost always more to do.

Someone surprises you with a gift, and now you have to get one for them as well.

You’re invited to a White Elephant party at the last minute.

A new pet has been adopted.

Something you previously ordered is now sold out and will not be delivered.

Whatever the case may be, we’re here to help with more gift suggestions!

From gifts for your nephew to gifts for your coworkers, Walmart has a wide selection of fantastic gifts.

You’ll find everything here, from tech gifts to stocking stuffers to more upscale items.

But there’s so much to look at! That’s why we’ve compiled a list of our current top picks from some of the most popular categories.

Please see the links below to purchase.

One of our favorite gifts is a Keurig K-Express coffee maker because it’s sleek, space-saving, and quick, and it’s perfect for anyone who enjoys coffee, tea, or even hot apple cider or hot cocoa.

It’s also incredibly simple to use!

At Walmart, you can get the Keurig K-Express Essentials Black, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for (dollar)55!

This Yankee Candle gift is a fantastic choice whether you want to put the entire set in someone’s stocking or split the three candles into three different stocking stuffers.

The scents are Balsam and Cedar, Sparkling Snow, and Red Apple Wreath.

At Walmart, you can get the Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set for only (dollar)15!

It feels like a holiday miracle to find this massage gun — along with all of its attachments — for less than (dollar)25.

Everyone enjoys a good massage, and a gift like this will help them get rid of that aching spot they can’t seem to get rid of on their own!

At Walmart, you can get the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun (originally (dollar)50) for only (dollar)21!

Help your giftee learn their true origins and ancestors’ pasts with a simple DNA test and results they can later find online with an AncestryDNA kit — especially when it’s over 50% off!

At Walmart, you can get the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test (originally (dollar)99) for only (dollar)49!

Know someone who travels frequently and requires a.

