“War in the head”: How the Furtwängler “crime scene”

Remote-controlled infantrymen are every military strategist’s wet dream. In the new “crime scene” with Maria Furtwängler and Florence Kasumba, a super helmet makes this possible. With fatal consequences. It is not entirely utopian.

media This is how the Furtwängler “crime scene” How to make drones out of soldiers

VMaybe, thrown back into our apartments, we imagine the reality from which we are now largely detached, for the sake of simplicity, as a simulation. Everything can’t be true.

It’s just a cerebral construct anyway, the reality, says brain researcher Bloch. One that we can only influence to a limited extent. But that can be manipulated chic from the outside.

And so Commissioner Lindholm wears a helmet that Bloch – who may be called Bloch because there used to be an ingenious television crime psychologist of the same name – helped develop it. A military company had it constructed.

also read

Soldiers in Mali had it on when everything went wrong on a mission. Almost all of them are now dead. Some fell in Mali, while others involuntarily chose suicide at home.

Lindholm’s colleague shot one when he held a knife to Lindholm’s neck and murmured voices in his head. It all started. It took a long time for Lindholm and Schmitz, who are like fire and water, to arrive at the armaments industry thought laboratory. And under the helmet.

It could have come from a stormtrooper, that’s what it looks like. And can do everything. Works as a means of communication and as an information device, as a navigation instrument and as a remote control.

also read “We are the law”

Transcranial magnetic stimulation is what he is particularly good at, influencing people by means of electromagnetic interference in certain areas of the brain. Can turn soldiers into drones on two legs.

Scary. And a technology of today (screenwriter Christian Jeltsch has been researching for years). And secret. So secret that in “War in the Head” the military shielding service does everything to shield the helmet and what it does from the public.

also read How the Cologne “crime scene”

It is a fine line on which crime films that grapple with the near future of the military-industrial complex are looping along. You easily get a moral.

Carrying more knowledge luggage in dialogues than soldiers can carry for a day’s march. And the MAD looks like Bolle always imagined nasty spies.

Here everything is in a precarious balance. You notice the closeness to the crash and are happy that nothing happens. Apart from an exciting, quietly scary crime film that makes you doubt whether what you see when you look at the street is actually what it is.