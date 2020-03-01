«Wars of the end of the world», the Sunday story of Jaime Bayly

The journalist Jimmy Barclays met the writer Vargas Llosa in a Chinese food restaurant, which Vargas Llosa was kind enough to invite him to. Barclays, at eighteen, published a daily column of political opinion, “Banderillas,” in the newspaper “La Prensa” in Lima. Vargas Llosa had just published a novel, “The War of the End of the World,” which Barclays had read, amazed. García Márquez had won the Nobel Prize for Literature. Resident in London, Vargas Llosa was already a liberal, had shaken himself from his leftist tares.

A few months later, Barclays interviewed Vargas Llosa on television. The writer did not dodge political issues. It was said that he wanted to be president of the nation. Barclays admired him so much that he became very nervous. The interview was broadcast live. Barclays tried to say the word “hidden” and, due to the scenic fear that caused him to be with Vargas Llosa on television, his tongue got tangled up, locked and it was an extremely embarrassing moment for him. He felt that he had failed, had not lived up to his interlocutor. After the interview, Vargas Llosa had the elegance of not referring to the hilarious way in which the word “hidden” was hidden from Barclays in a hidden area of ​​his tongue or brain.

A short time later, Barclays fought on television with the president of his country, Alan García, a young left-wing charlatan, whom he accused of being half-mad and having been clinically asleep, undergoing a “sleep cure.” Grudging, the president was so angry at Barclays that he was fired from television. Barclays was lucky: he was immediately signed to conduct a program on international politics in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The five years that the president of the left destroyed Peru with his demagogic policies, Barclays spent more time in Santo Domingo, where he lived in the best hotels, than in Lima. While passing through in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he met Vargas Llosa, who, in an extremely generous gesture, invited him to dinner and, knowing that Barclays would spend a week in that city, suggested that he stay at the house of the Consul of Spain in Puerto Rico. Barclays was impressed by the excessive kindness of the writer, who spoke with the Spanish consul, Juan Ignacio Tena, and asked him to receive the globetrotting Peruvian journalist at home. The consul, “Juanchín” Tena, who had been ambassador to Peru, did not hesitate to invite Barclays to his mansion. Better yet for Barclays, the consul and his wife traveled the day after receiving it. For a week, Barclays was left alone, attended by the numerous domestic service, in the consulate’s mansion. He devoted himself to smoking pot in the gardens and pool of the mansion. He lived cinematic days, of film. He felt like a tycoon or a celebrity or a decadent ambassador. Marijuana was obtained in the streets of the County, near the beach, and used to be of good quality, although not as good as the one that smoked in Lima, where he also lived in the best hotels in Miraflores, and was an outlaw or a stinker for television, whose bosses did not want to bother the president, hiring his black beast, the journalist Jimmy Barclays.

The following year, President Alan García had the terrible idea of ​​confiscating private banks and Vargas Llosa opposed such barbarity, making the definitive leap to politics. On the eve of a rally in downtown Lima, where he would condemn the statist policies of President Charlatan, Vargas Llosa called Barclays to his home in Barranco and asked him to speak about fifteen minutes at the rally, before he delivered the stellar speech of the night. Honored, moved, feeling that he would go down in history with capital letters, Barclays accepted the invitation and prepared a virulent speech, atraraje, against his enemy, the president of lefts that had thrown him out of television. But, a few hours before the rally, Vargas Llosa urgently called him back to his house, took him to his bedroom, where he had hung suggestive erotic paintings, and told him it was better not to speak. Someone had told Vargas Llosa that Barclays was a regular marijuana smoker and an occasional cocaine user and, worse still, had abandoned his law studies at the university, to move to Santo Domingo, where he lived a dissolute life. , swinger, jumping from bed to bed. Although he had rehearsed his speech in front of the mirror for hours, modulating his voice and waving his arms, and felt prepared to perform a remarkable oratory piece, Barclays had to accept, defeated, that he would not speak that night, announcing the end of the world in the public square, which, however, went anyway to applaud, climbed on a stage, to Vargas Llosa.

Months later, perhaps the following year, a friend of Barclays, who wrote brilliant and combative articles in a weekly policy magazine, texts that he signed with a pseudonym, and which years later would become the most influential columnist in the Peruvian press, He asked me to speak with Vargas Llosa to get him a letter of recommendation, in order to enter the graduate school in journalism of the newspaper “El País” in Spain. Barclays asked Vargas Llosa for the letter, letting him know that his friend was the sharp and sharp articulist in the shadows of the political magazine. As Vargas Llosa read with admiration those angry texts against the left-wing charlatans, he did not hesitate to write the letter, recommending the young intellectual of liberal rights, who, in effect, entered the journalism school in Madrid and made an outstanding journalistic career.

When Vargas Llosa launched his presidential candidacy, despite Mexican writer Octavio Paz, who advised him not to do so, a Lima television station signed Barclays and gave him a daily program to support the writer’s candidacy. Barclays returned in smell of multitude to the television of his country. The program was a success. Every night, he dug an imaginary trench, aimed with the rifle of his viperine tongue and fired heavy-gauge shots at the enemies of Vargas Llosa, who were also his enemies. Despite his efforts for Vargas Llosa to win the presidency, despite the fact that he even interviewed Vargas Llosa’s wife to get him more votes, even though every night he went on television with the headband of Vargas Llosa’s party, the journalist Jimmy Barclays could not prevent his admired Vargas Llosa from losing, and the defeat was so unbearable for both of them that they decided to leave Peru, a country that seemed suicidal. A few days after the defeat, Vargas Llosa invited Barclays to eat at his home in Barranco, thanked him with excitement and gave him a hug, to immediately go to the airport and board a flight to Paris. Months later, as soon as his contract with television expired, Barclays sold his apartment and his car and went to live in Madrid.

While Vargas Llosa licked his wounds and wrote his political memoirs in Berlin, Barclays wrote his first novel by hand in a notebook. He started it in Madrid, where he lived a year as a tourist, without working, and finished it in Washington, where he lived two more years of his diminishing savings, already married and father of a daughter who was born in that city. When that novel was finally finished, it was mailed to Vargas Llosa, who was teaching at Princeton University, outside New York. Again, Vargas Llosa acted with unusual generosity: he read the five hundred page mamotreto, said he had liked it and spoke with his editor friends in Spain, until, tirelessly, he convinced the heads of the Seix Barral publishing house to publish the novel of Barclays, which he also sponsored with a complimentary phrase that appeared on the novel’s promotional headband. Since then, Barclays said he owed Vargas Llosa his career as a writer in Spain, which luckily began on the right foot, as that novel sold fifteen editions the first year. Whenever he passed through Madrid, he greeted Vargas Llosa, and sometimes they went out to dinner or to the movies, and the same happened when Vargas Llosa visited Washington, where Barclays lived. Vargas Llosa had the good feeling of becoming Spanish. Barclays, as soon as he could, became a citizen of the United States, on one of the happiest days of his life.

When Fujimori’s dictatorship fell, both Vargas Llosa and Barclays supported Toledo’s presidential candidacy, which had been brave to oppose Fujimori’s abuses. But, shortly thereafter, Barclays, back in Lima, doing a television show, “The Sniper,” fought with Toledo, who he accused of not recognizing his thirteen-year-old biological daughter, Zaraí, who wrote to Barclays, telling him his case and asking for an interview, and whom Barclays interviewed and went on to support bluntly. The scandal of Toledo’s denied daughter then provoked the first war of the end of the world between Vargas Llosa, who continued to support Toledo, and Barclays, who declared war on Toledo, whom he accused of being a scoundrel, a cheater and a liar, and demanded in vain to have a genetic test, in order to recognize that daughter who denied so shamelessly. Thus, Vargas Llosa whipped his former protégé Jimmy Barclays, calling him “gossipy, intriguing and snob,” and Barclays defended the candidacy of a puritan lady of rights, who did not pass the second round. Already in the ballot, Vargas Llosa continued resolutely supporting Toledo, while Barclays, chosen to choose between two candidates he did not like at all, Toledo and Alan García, announced that he would vote in white, and so did the eldest son of Vargas Llosa Álvaro, a close friend and collaborator of Toledo, his safe foreign minister, who had the decency to break with Toledo for the scandal of the denied daughter. Because of this, Vargas Llosa’s eldest son distanced himself from his father and stopped seeing him for two or three long years. Vargas Llosa blamed Barclays for poisoning her son against him. Toledo won the presidency, sent his hitmen to throw eggs and yellow paint at Barclays and prosecute the son of Vargas Llosa, who had to secretly escape from Peru, hidden in the trunk of a car, and go into exile in California.

A few years later, Vargas Llosa and Barclays met at the Guadalajara, Mexico book fair. Vargas Llosa gave him a hug and said warm and complimentary things, giving up the complaint. As it was he who had attacked Barclays in the newspapers, and Barclays, keeping a prudent silence, had not beaten him in retaliation, Vargas Llosa had no great difficulty in forgiving him and making peace with him. Besides, he had already reconciled with his eldest son. In addition, Toledo, from power, had finally recognized his denied daughter. Time, in a way, had proved right to Barclays, and it would definitely be a few years later, when it would be known that Toledo, being president, received bribes for more than thirty-five million dollars. That night in Guadalajara, Vargas Llosa and Barclays went to dinner together. They didn’t know it would be the last time they would see each other.

Because, unfortunately, they would fight again, and again because of the politicians. In a presidential election, Vargas Llosa supported the candidate of the Chavista left, former captain Humala, accused of extrajudicially killing terrorist suspects, and Barclays, radical enemy of any form of leftist or concealed Chavista left, bilious adversary of Humala since he was He began his political adventure financed by the Venezuelan greatsword Chávez, announced that he would vote for the exdictor’s daughter, Mrs. Fujimori. Again, Vargas Llosa and Barclays went to the war of the end of the world: one said that the world would end if Mrs. Fujimori won and the other, no less apocalyptic, yelled on television that the world would end if Mr. Humala won . Barclays accused Vargas Llosa of spitefulness of hating Mrs. Fujimori just for being the dictator’s daughter, something she had not chosen. Vargas Llosa, in turn, declared that Barclays was a disloyal and an ungrateful one, and recalled that he had sponsored Barclays’ first novel, who now, ungrateful, called him spiteful for opposing Mrs. Fujimori. In the end, Humala won and, of course, the world did not end. But the friendship between Vargas Llosa and Barclays seemed buried by so many words full of vitriol and acrimony that both were said, in the middle of the guerrilla war that was that electoral campaign.

More than ten years have passed and they have not seen each other nor will they surely see each other. Barclays regrets fighting again with Vargas Llosa, only to defend a political boss and attack a political ghost. That boss is in jail and the ghost will surely return to jail because they both received undue money. Barclays now thinks that it is a shame and stupidity for two writers to fight for political reasons. Would two politicians fight for literary reasons, because one defends a writer and another defends a writer? Politics, Barclays thinks, is a poison, and should not poison the friendship of two writers. He shouldn’t have called Vargas Llosa spiteful. In fact, Barclays is no less spiteful than his teacher. And literature and art, Barclays thinks now, probably originate in that dark area called rancor. .