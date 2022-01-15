Was Amaro a Better Match for Rollins Than Carisi on ‘Law and Order: SVU’?

This season of Law & Order: SVU finally brought Dominick Carisi and Amanda Rollins together.

Some fans can’t help but wonder if Nick Amaro was a better match for Rollins after seeing him return for one episode.

On Law and Order: SVU, a romance between Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) has been teased for years. The former SVU partners have gotten closer over the years.

The two are now officially dating in season 23 after their epic kiss in the season 22 finale.

Kelli Giddish, who plays Rollins, discussed her character’s love life in an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine.

And, given how many disappointing figures she’s had in her life, she believes Carisi is the best match for her.

“I think it’s something that the fans really wanted to see, and to be able to show it in an organic way, especially with Rollins having been assaulted in the past, to see her with such a good guy and someone who cares so much about her is really important to show our audience,” Giddish said.

“Like, here’s an assault survivor, and look at her now,” she continued.

“If you keep going and believing it, believing in other people, believing in yourself, and just keeping going, there’s trust, hope, and a deep, deep relationship.”

I believe that it is critical to demonstrate.”

On Law and Order: SVU, Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) and Rollins had a tumultuous relationship that the detectives never revealed.

However, in the season 15 episode “Reasonable Doubt,” Amaro emerges from Rollin’s bathroom wearing only a towel, implying that he is either staying with her or showering at her place.

In “Holden’s Manifesto,” episode 16 of season 16, the two avoid answering a question about their relationship.

At the time, Amaro was married but living apart from his wife.

Amanda’s family issues were still an issue for her.

As a result, it appeared that the two were more like friends with benefits than a couple.

While many fans of Law and Order: SVU are ecstatic to see Rollins and Carisi dating, others aren’t so sure.

Amaro’s reappearance in Season 23’s “The Five Hundredth Episode” sparked some speculation…

