Was Brady Trying to Blackmail Mike on ‘Virgin River’?

Virgin River is a drama series that follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) as they fall in love.

After Jack was nearly killed by a bullet, his friend, Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini), launched an investigation.

Mike has now arrested Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), a fellow former Marine, for the crime, but viewers suspect something is off.

Was Brady detained as a result of his attempt to extort money from Mike?

Fans of ‘Virgin River’ may have to wait a long time to learn who shot Jack.

Mike arrested Brady for shooting Jack at the end of season three, shocking Virgin River viewers.

Jack was shot in his bar in season 2, but no suspects were found.

Brady’s alibi crumbled over the course of season 3, Jack had flashbacks of seeing Brady moments before he was shot, and Mike discovered a gun in his car.

Despite the fact that Brady and Jack have been feuding for a long time, we aren’t convinced that Brady would shoot Jack.

Unless Mike had a different reason for locking Brady up, it doesn’t make sense.

Martin Henderson of ‘Virgin River’ reveals who shot Jack and discusses Mel’s big surprise. https:t.co5E3l2UtaD0

Did Charmaine Use IVF to Get Pregnant on ‘Virgin River’?

Mike has a crush on Brie (Zibby Allen), Jack’s sister, who is currently dating Brady.

Mike, on the other hand, may have another reason for imprisoning Brady.

Brady appears to be privy to information about Mike that no one else in Virgin River is aware of.

One Redditor recalled a conversation between Jack and Mike from season one.

“When Jack informs his cop friend that Charmaine is pregnant, he exclaims, ‘Whoa, Jesus, I didn’t know you were still seeing her,'” the Redditor explained to Express.

“His entire body language suggests that he and Charmaine are hooking up and trying to keep it hidden from Jack.”

Why would he believe they weren’t together unless Charmaine gave him the impression they weren’t and then they did?

It made me think of Brady telling the cop guy in Season 3 that he knows he’s not a good guy.”

Is it possible that Charmaine’s twins are actually Mike’s, and Brady was blackmailing him, resulting in his imprisonment?