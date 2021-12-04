Was I really wrong when I told my kids that “daddy stole their Christmas money” – he’s furious with me, but was I really wrong?

Was I really wrong when I told my kids that “daddy had stolen their Christmas money” – he’s furious, but was I really wrong?

A STRESSED mother revealed that her husband spent the money she had set aside for their children’s Christmas gifts – and then told them the truth.

Her husband is enraged, but she refuses to accept responsibility for her children’s failure to find gifts under the Christmas tree.

The mother explained in an anonymous Reddit post that she started saving for her children’s Christmas presents early this year because they didn’t have the wonderful Christmas celebrations they had hoped for in previous years.

After her husband lost his job due to the pandemic, she became the family’s breadwinner.

“I set aside money to buy decorations, prepare meals, and give gifts,” she explained.

“However, just a few days ago, [I] discovered that my husband had taken (dollar)500 from my account and from the money I had set aside (the rest of my salary goes to bills and groceries) and given it to his younger brother to help him with child support.”

The husband expressed regret and claimed that his family forced him to pay child support to his brother so that he could continue to see his son.

When the mother revealed the truth to her children, the couple got into an even bigger fight.

“The kids came in, and I just told them that unfortunately, I won’t be able to afford Christmas this year,” she wrote. “It’s because their father took it away from them by taking the money I saved.”

This infuriated the husband, who accused the poster of causing “psychological damage” to their children, while his family accused her of attempting to separate the children from him.

The mother concluded her post by saying that she simply thought it was unfair to bear the brunt of her husband’s actions.

“The kids know that Mommy… brings home money, so if Christmas is canceled due to money, they’ll blame me,” she wrote.

Despite her strong feelings, the mother admits she’s not sure if she went too far with her position.

The internet feels the same way, as evidenced by the nearly 3,000 comments left under the post.

One sympathizer wrote, “He should know by now that his children come before the rest of his family.”

“He took their Christmas presents away so that he could support other children who were neither his own nor his responsibility.”

A second supporter stated, “She sacrificed to make this happen.”

“The husband needs to take some responsibility and explain to the kids why he thought his brother deserved Christmas more than they did…

