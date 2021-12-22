Was it requested that Tom Holland and Zendaya not date?

Were Tom Holland and Zendaya asked to stay away from each other?

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which beat out Avengers: Infinity War to become the second-highest opening weekend grossing film, all eyes were on Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Fans have been shipping the two stars since the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, and while they have not officially confirmed a relationship, more details about what was expected of them after becoming the new faces of the Spider-Man franchise have emerged.

Despite the fact that Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 25, appear to be in a happy and healthy relationship, the two were asked not to fall in love.

Amy Pascal, the former Sony movie exec behind the first five Spider-Man movies, sat down with The New York Times after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and revealed that she had asked them not to fall in love.

“When we first cast Tom and Zendaya, I took them aside and gave them a lecture: ‘Don’t go there — just don’t.’

‘Try not to,’ Pascal said to the news organization.

“I gave Andrew and Emma the same piece of advice.

It just adds to the confusion, and they’ve all been ignoring me.”

While Holland and Zendaya are the most recent additions to the Spider-Man franchise, Marvel fans will recall previous films starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which featured some on-screen and off-screen romances.

Maguire began dating his co-star Kirsten Dunst after the release of Maguire’s Spider-Man in 2002.

Garfield also began dating Mary Jane, who was portrayed by Emma Stone in the 2011 film.

Despite their best efforts to keep their relationship out of the public eye, the two were caught kissing in July 2021, sending shockwaves across the internet.

The two were known for keeping their love lives private and off social media in the beginning of their relationship, but they have since begun to discuss their relationship and even post pictures of each other.

On Instagram in December 2021, Zendaya wrote, “My Spider-Man,” alongside photos of Holland.

“I’m incredibly proud of you; some things never change, which is a good thing.”

Holland sat down with GQ in November 2021 for an interview where he discussed his relationship with Zendaya, revealing that they “felt robbed” of their privacy.

“I’ve always been adamant about keeping my private life private because I already share so much of my life with the world,” Holland said to the news organization.

“We felt as if our privacy had been violated.”

It’s not that we weren’t prepared; it’s just that we didn’t want to [talk…]

