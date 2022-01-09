Was Lucille Ball a Communist in ‘Being the Ricardos’?

Lucille Ball was one of America’s most popular women in the 1950s.

I Love Lucy starred Ball and her real-life husband Desi Arnaz.

At the height of its popularity, the sitcom was watched by up to 60% of American households each week.

It made history by showcasing controversial concepts at the time, such as interracial marriage and a pregnant woman on television.

However, while neither of these received the level of criticism that the network had anticipated, a factor outside of the show came dangerously close to derailing the iconic star’s career.

Is it true that Lucille Ball was a communist?

Being the Ricardos, a film by Aaron Sorkin, premiered in December 2021.

It is based on a true story about the crisis that threatened Ball and Arnaz’s careers and marriage.

Many of Hollywood’s biggest names were thrust into the spotlight in 1953, at the height of the second Red Scare, after accusations of being Communists or sympathizers.

Ball found herself in a precarious position after it was discovered that she had ties to the Communist Party.

Being the Ricardos depicts one particularly dreadful week in the life of the television legend, with some dramatic liberties taken for dramatic effect.

According to History.com, Ball registered to vote in 1936 and declared his support for the Communist Party, as did other members of his family.

Ball later explained that she did so to “appease her socialist grandfather,” but according to the site, Ball never became an active member.

Rena Vale, a Hollywood journalist and Communist, testified that the claims were false.

In 1937, she took a new member class at Ball’s home, and in 1953, she testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

In the same year, Ball went willingly before the House Un-American Activities Committee to clarify her position.

Her statements were forwarded to J Edgar Hoover, the FBI director at the time.

Ball was cleared of all suspicions by the committee.

The headline “Lucille Ball Was Red in 1936” appeared in bold red lettering in the Los Angeles Herald-Express.

Her job was in jeopardy as a result of the story.

One of three crises covered in the film Being the Ricardos was the communist accusations.

However, it did not play out exactly as it appeared on screen.

The scandal occurred during the filming of the show’s 22nd episode.

But that happened the year before.

A change has been made…

