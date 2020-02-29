Was necessary? Yanet García and Raúl Araiza to kisses at the most inopportune moment

Yanet Garcíaand Raúl Araiza are the protagonists of a video that shows them to the kisses just at a time quite inopportune for both since they are in couple.

The recording was rescued by several Mexican media from the play “The comic tenorio” wherethe 29 year old modeland the actor shared the stage.

Related news

Before moving inYanetTo the United States to live with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, as well as to expand her work horizons, it was rumored that she maintained more than a friendship with Araiza.

The former weather girl from the Hoy program, of which the driver also participated, became designated as third in discord of the separation of the lord with his ex-wife.

The versions took so much strength that the same involved went to the crossroads to separatethe one born in Monterreyof any awkward situation.

The inconvenience of the video is becausethe influencer fitnessLive a great present with Howes, with whom he shares frequent postcards of the most romantic.

However, Raúl Araiza is not far behind and in the last hours he asked that Maria Amelia Aguilar not be scared, her new commitment to love after her separation, in which she received support fromYanet Garcíabut as a friend and co-worker.