Was Robyn and Kody Brown Intimate Before Marriage on ‘Sister Wives’?

The courtship and marriage of Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown went differently than the rest of Kody’s wives’.

What we know about Robyn and Kody’s relationship prior to marriage.

Kody was careful to follow The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS church)’s conservative standards during his first three courtships.

He even instilled the value of chastity in his children.

Kody warned his older children about “hormones” getting into their “mouths” from kissing and making them attached to the person in one episode.

Kody’s other wives were upset when he and Robyn kissed, according to Sister Wive fans.

Christine was the most upset, according to Ok! magazine, when she learned of Kody and Robyn’s pre-wedding kiss.

“It was devastating,” she said, adding, “I didn’t feel right about kissing a married man until we were over the altar.”

When Kody was dating Robyn in the first seasons of Sister Wives, he spent equal amounts of time at each of his three wives’ homes.

Kody and Robyn were engaged, and she was put “in rotation” as if she were a wife.

Christine was particularly enraged because she was expecting her youngest daughter, Truely Brown, at the time.

Kody traveled five hours to see Robyn instead of spending more time with Christine.

He’d go to her house on the weekends.

He is said to have spent the night in various rooms.

However, there’s no way to confirm or deny that they kept their distance before getting married.

Sister Wives fans debated whether Robyn and Kody were romantically involved prior to their marriage on Reddit.

“I couldn’t understand why she was in the rotation if they weren’t married,” one fan wrote.

Kody is opposed to non-married people sharing a room.

If he wasn’t in the spare room, that is.”

“I don’t think Robyn would’ve been in the rotation if she and Kody weren’t getting it on,” one fan wrote.

When he was ‘courting’ Robyn, he was like a giddy high school student.”

Many Sister Wives fans believed Robyn and Kody were romantically involved prior to their marriage.

There’s no way to prove or disprove that, though.

In comparison to Kody’s other wives, Robyn appears to have received preferential treatment from him during their courtship and engagement.

