Was That [Spoiler] in Kurt’s Trophy Room in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 was full of unexpected twists and turns.

Kurt did not leave town after nearly killing Harrison, which Dexter and Harrison were surprised to learn.

As a result, the father-son duo decided to look into Kurt further.

Fans of Dexter finally got to see what Kurt does with his victims’ bodies.

Fans have also noted that Kurt’s trophy room may contain more than one familiar face.

[SPOILER ALERT: Dexter: New Blood Episode 9, “The Family Business,” contains spoilers.]

Kurt almost killed Dexter in episode 8, and Dexter and Harrison had a close call with him.

Dexter expected Kurt to flee town after failing to exact his vengeance, but Kurt isn’t one to give up easily.

Dexter and Harrison team up to take down Kurt in Dexter: New Blood Episode 9.

They find Kurt’s trophy room with the help of Harrison’s drone.

When the two break into his underground lair, they discover something shocking.

They discover the preserved and on display bodies of a number of young women.

Several familiar faces appear, including Kurt’s first victim, who is shown in the revival.

Molly Park is one of Kurt’s victims, according to Dexter.

Everything will change after this conversation between a father and his son in the back of a pickup truck.

Another face that looked vaguely familiar appears as Dexter and Harrison walk through the rows of Kurt’s victims.

“Did anyone notice that the Spanish teacher from episode 3 is in the trophy room?” a Reddit user asked.

Another fan clarified, “Is she also the bartender?”

“After he murdered girls, Kurt would go dance with her.”

Maybe, like Molly, he thought she was the reason Dexter was after him.

People might assume she’s visiting family for Christmas, but you’d think an upstanding member of the community like her people would notice she’s gone…”

Tess Silvera is this woman’s name.

She works as a bartender in Iron Lake and also teaches science at Harrison’s school.

One of the victims in Kurt’s trophy room looks a lot like Tess, with dark hair and bangs.

Tess, on the other hand, doesn’t fit Kurt’s runaway code.

Kurt, on the other hand, has been known to deviate from his usual approach on occasion.

For vengeance, he went after Harrison and Molly because she…

