Was there a brother for Dwayne Hickman?

Dwayne Hickman had a brother, right?

Dwayne Hickman, a movie and television star, has appeared in a number of films and network shows.

Darryl Hickman, his older brother, is also a successful film and television actor who has appeared in a number of Hollywood projects.

Darryl Hickman, Dwayne Hickman’s older brother, is three years his senior.

Deidre Hickman, their younger sister, is also a member of the family.

Los Angeles, California, was where the brothers grew up.

Darryl was the first in the family to break into acting, and Dwayne’s star rose quickly after that of his older brother.

Darryl Hickman rose to prominence as a child actor in the 1930s.

The Prisoner of Zenda, The Way of All Flesh, and The Star Maker are some of his most well-known films.

Darryl went on to act as an adult.

Tea and Sympathy, Prisoner of War, and Network are some of his later films.

Dwayne and Darryl Hickman appeared in a few films together throughout their respective careers.

The Grapes of Wrath and Men of Boys Town, both starring Darryl, were Dwayne’s first two films.

The principal role in the television series The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, which ran from 1959 to 1963, was one of Dwayne’s most memorable roles.

Darryl appeared on the show as the titular character’s older brother on several occasions.

Hickman’s publicist, Harlan Boll, announced on Sunday, January 9, 2022, that the actor had died at his Los Angeles home due to complications with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder characterized by symptoms that affect body movement over time.

Dwayne was 87 years old when he died.

His two children have survived him.

