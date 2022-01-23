Was there a character named Robert Pattinson in the Harry Potter movies?

Was Robert Pattinson in the Harry Potter movies?

Fans of the Twilight film series will recognize Robert Pattinson as the leading man.

True Pattinson fans, on the other hand, know him as a hard-core wizard before his blood-sucking days.

In the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Robert Pattinson, 35, played Cedric Diggory.

Cedric is one of the central characters, and as an honorary Hufflepuff, he represents Hogwarts in the Triwizard Tournament.

Pattinson was only 18 when he was cast as Diggory alongside Daniel Radcliffe, who was 15 at the time of the fourth film.

Because of Pattinson’s quiet charm, moviegoers found it difficult to watch him die at the end of the film.

With his role as Edward Cullen, the brooding vampire in the Twilight series, Pattinson’s wizardry skills were greatly overshadowed.

Pattinson was announced as the new Batman in 2019, with the film set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

According to reports, the film will run for three hours.

Pattinson told Moviemaker Magazine, “I’ve never auditioned for any comic book movies.”

“At the time, even my agents thought it was out of character for me to become so obsessed with Batman.”

And I had no idea what the project’s current status was.”

Despite this, Pattinson’s perfect Batman voice has been praised by fans.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pattinson’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)100 million.

Pattinson came in second place on Glamour UK’s Richest UK Celebs Under 30 list in 2013.

