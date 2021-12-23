Was there a romance between Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith?

Today is TUPAC Shakur’s 50th birthday.

The rapper was born in Harlem, New York City, on June 16, 1971, and died at the age of 25 on September 13, 1996, when he was fatally shot.

On what would have been his birthday, friends and fans are remembering him, including Jada Pinkett Smith, who shared a previously private poem of his.

According to Insider, Tupac and Jada both attended The Baltimore School of Arts in the 1980s.

Will Smith, Jada’s now-husband, admitted to being envious of their friendship in an interview with The Breakfast Club in early 2020.

Will replied, “F*** yea,” when host Charlamagne Tha God asked if he was ever jealous of “the love Jada had for Tupac.”

Will continued, “That was in the beginning.”

“It was a big mistake on my part.

They had grown up together but never had a sexual relationship, but now that they were of an age where it was possible, Jada was with me.”

He admitted, “I was deeply insecure, and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship.”

Jada revealed a little bit about her friendship with the rapper in an Instagram video posted before his birthday in June 2021.

“Pac wrote me a lot of letters and poems over the years,” the Red Table Talk host explained.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t believe this has ever been published.”

“I don’t think he’d mind if I shared this with you guys,” I said.

She speculated that the poem was the inspiration for his song “Lost Souls,” and that he wrote it while imprisoned on New York’s Rikers Island.

The following is an excerpt from the poem:

“Some say that nothing, including gold, can last forever.”

And two, I don’t need proof to believe this.

All that was pure in me has been seen.

What evil men can do is change you.

Children have a certain innocence about them.

My soul used to live inside of me.

However, surviving years in the company of criminals is a different story.

My warm heart has turned cold.

I used the words “dream” and “fantasize” in my sentences.

But now I’m afraid to sleep.

petrified, unsure whether to live or die

But to wake up and still be myself is a difficult task.

It is true that nothing lasts as long as gold.

We will all face death at some point.

When the purest hearts are shattered

All that is left are lost souls.

I’m begging God from my knees.

to save me from my pending doom

Allow me to live so that I can see what I had in me that was valuable.

“Before it’s too late,” says the narrator.

