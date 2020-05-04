Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined’s Darcey Resort to Doing Her Own Lockdown Manicure

Not even a global pandemic will keep 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva from getting her nails done—even if she has to do them herself with the help of her twin sister Stacey.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Darcey reveals her big surprise for Stacey and unpacks all of the items necessary for their in-home manicures. “I have a plan for Stacey, I think she’s going to love this,” Darcey tells her own camera in the exclusive preview. “I’m planning a spay day because we’ve got to get our nails back on, we’ve got to fix our hair, we got to get beautiful again.”

Darcey has everything she needs, from tips to drills and even glitter to bedazzle the nails.

“Being in this lockdown, you’ve got to get resourceful. We’ve always relied on spas and salons to do our nails and our hair, but we don’t have that luxury right now,” Darcey says.

They have all the equipment, but do they know what they’re doing?

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined features cast members from across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise filming themselves and their loved ones without any producers or crew present. It’s all self-shot footage of the new normal they find themselves in during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.