Watch a First Look at Universal Kids’ Adorable New Series Remy & Boo!

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Will Remy be able to find her best friend Boo?

In this exclusive clip from Universal Kids’ new preschool show Remy & Boo (which premieres Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m.), adventurous six-year-old Remy has trouble finding her best friend Boo. This is particularly shocking for Remy since Boo is a large, bright pink robot.

Yet, Boo is just doing as he was instructed.

“Boo, we’ve got to show them that you can play games with us,” Remy tells her unique BFF at the start of the clip. “I know you can do this, let’s try one more time. You’ve got to hide really well, ok? And don’t come out until I find you!”

As Remy begins to countdown, Boo struggles to find “a good place to hide.” Instead of giving up, the super enthusiastic robot turns himself invisible.

“Ready or not, here comes Remy the incredible seeker,” the confident youngster declares. “Huh, I thought he was here for sure.”

Despite being unable to see Boo, Remy quickly spots her friend Mia as the latter is wearing a bright, blue bow. While inside, Remy realizes her father’s voice sounds different behind a newspaper.

Spoiler: It’s actually her friend Nakheel’s hiding spot.

With both Mia and Nakheel found, there’s only Boo left in the game. Unfortunately, his invisibility skill is making him the best hider ever.

In fact, several times, a totally unaware Remy walks by her best friend. After the trio searches the house and a nearby beach, Remy begins to worry that she’ll never find her pal.

“Oh, Boo! Where are you hiding?” Remy wonders aloud.

For the end of this hide-and-seek adventure, be sure to catch Friday’s series premiere with the kids in your life.

Remy & Boo premieres Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. on Universal Kids!

(E! and Universal Kids are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)